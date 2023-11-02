TYLER, Texas (KETK) — According to a release from the City of Tyler, at around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, the Tyler Fire Department responded to a two story structure fire at 1333 Cold Water Cove.

When firefighters responded to the scene, there were reportedly “flames showing from the back of the house.” The fire extended to the top floor causing substantial damages.

One firefighter was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are on the scene and an investigation is pending.