Man on motorcycle sees house on fire in Tyler, helps get two dogs out

Photo on the scene of the Lawndale and Sunnybrook Fire photo courtesy of Sarah Alegre

TYER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler firefighters were called to the scene of a one-story house fire at Sunnybrook and Lawndale about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A person driving by on a motorcycle saw the smoke and helped get two dogs out of the house, fire Capt. Jeff Tucker said.

The damage was mostly contained to the garage area, where the fire appeared to have started, Tucker said.

No injuries were reported.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tucker said at this point there is no reason to believe foul play is involved.