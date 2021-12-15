7 people rescued from second floor of building on fire in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Seven people were rescued from a building that caught on fire in downtown Tyler on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the incident shortly after 10 a.m. An abandoned hotel building was on fire on the corner of East Erwin Street and Thompson Avenue, said Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. The fire was not very active, and it was contained quickly.

The building had multiple floors and the fire started in the second floor.

People were taken out of the building using ladders. They were treated on the scene, and only one person was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. No one was seriously injured.

The building was supposed to be unoccupied but those inside were possibly homeless and living at the location.

While responding to the incident, four fire fighters fell approximately 10 feet through a large opening into the basement but they were not injured.

There are still three fire units at the scene as well as investigators and the Tyler Police Department. Traffic is also blocked off from the 400 block of E Erwin St. to N Beckham Ave.