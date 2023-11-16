TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas currently holds the lowest gas prices in the nation and Tyler holds the lowest in the state, however these prices are expected to increase due to the holiday demand.

Texas gas prices are the lowest of the nation at $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. It is a 26-cent decrease from the state’s average this time last year, $3.08.

Tyler holds the lowest gas price average at $2.68 per a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, 66 cents less than the national average of $3.34.

Among the top five for lowest gas prices include, Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood, Wichita Falls, Sherman-Denison and Abilene.

Officials said even though statewide gas prices are slightly down, due to holiday demand people can expect gas prices to fluctuate over the new week. However, crude oil prices are down which could help keep pump price increase at a minimum.

AAA projects nearly four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.

“As millions of Texans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, gas prices are dropping, but fluctuations remain possible,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Drivers will pay nearly 30 cents less per gallon compared to last Thanksgiving.”