TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just one day after setting a record for its highest gas prices ever, the Tyler metro area passed another dubious mark on Tuesday: the average cost for a gallon of unleaded fuel is more than $4 for the first time.

AAA reported Tuesday morning that the average price for unleaded gasoline in the Tyler area was $4.04, a five-cent increase from the $3.99 mark on Monday. Diesel fuel is also at its highest point ever, averaging $5.19 per gallon.

Fuel costs have spiked over the last 30 days. In Tyler, the average price just 30 days ago was $3.65. That marks a jump of nearly 40 cents. One year ago, gasoline in the Rose Capital was around $2.70 a gallon.

The Longview area has also been hit by the fuel cost increase. Their current average cost is sitting at $4.12, a near 50-cent increase from a $3.68 average in mid-April.

While Texans may feel the pain at the pump, the rest of the country is also feeling the strain of price increases. The AAA report states the average price for unleaded fuel across the nation is $4.37.

Missouri is paying the least for gas at $3.93 while California is spending a steep $5.84.