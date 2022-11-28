TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Tyler Gives event from the United Way of Smith County is matching up to $75,000 in donations that will be distributed to 28 different local organizations supporting East Texas.

“All of the participating agencies have been vetted, and a group of dedicated volunteers have spent countless hours reviewing financials, interviewing directors, and assessing local needs to determine where local donations will make the greatest impact. Our focus is on improving local education, access to healthcare, financial stability, and crisis intervention.” Tyler Gives

Tyler Gives is the annual Giving Tuesday event of United Way of Smith County. Donations for Tyler Gives on Giving Tuesday will begin to be matched up to $75,000 starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Donations can go to a single program or be split among every group that Tyler Gives supports.

Tyler Gives donations can go to the following nonprofits:

Local education programs

Local financial stability programs

Local health and wellness programs

Local crisis intervention programs

To support all of the nonprofits at once you can click here to donate.