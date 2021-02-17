Tyler says water pressure could normalize by Friday, asks residents to conserve water

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler released more information about the ongoing water issues in the city, asking residents to conserve water if possible.

Tyler is asking that people conserve water in every possible instance, which means they are asking that people do not run water to prevent their pipes from freezing. They say they are working hard to maintain water pressure, but it is becoming increasingly difficult.

If residential pipes do freeze, they will not thaw until temperatures get above freezing this weekend.

The city says they expect water pressure issues to continue throughout tomorrow as they work to get towers back up. They anticipate normalized pressure by Friday if all benchmarks are met. If power is lost again, these time frames will be adjusted.

Multiple factors are contributing to water loss. In addition to main breaks because of the severe cold, Tyler was down to one water treatment plant for the city as rolling blackouts left the power out at the Lake Palestine pump station. Like much of the state, a boil water notice for the City of Tyler is now in effect.

Oncor was able to restore power this afternoon to the Lake Palestine pump station and they are preparing for treatment. They expect it to take 12 hours to complete a full treatment process and pump the treated water into the main lines.

Teams repaired breaks at the following locations:

Overbrook Drive (200 gallons per minute) – repaired

New Copeland Road /Stanford Street (500 gallons per minute) – repaired

Palmer Ave – repaired

Rusk Street – repaired

Valentine Street – repaired

Miller Drive and Golden Road – repaired

Dawson Street – repaired

Teams have located the following:

Borden Place/ Front Street (50 gallons per minute) – pending repair

Bateman Avenue – pending repair

Reeves Street – pending repair

Old Bullard Road – pending locate

Both crews are working separate breaks with little to no rest periods.