Tyler Glass Recreation Center cancels classes due to COVID-19

Local News

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler announced on Monday all classes at the Glass Recreation Center will be canceled.

This information comes after COVID-19 cases have risen in East Texas and across the nation. Classes will be canceled until further notice.

Officials said they are taking these measures to keep people safe. If you have any questions you may call the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 531-1370.

Some East Texas schools also began closing their campuses on Monday due to an increase in cases.

The Cherokee County Jail and Smith County Jail have stopped in person visitations as well.

