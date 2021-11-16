Tyler High School custodians recognized for hard work by Pollard United Methodist Church

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High School custodians were gifted for their hard work in the schools during the pandemic by Pollard United Methodist Church.

Tyler High School’s custodians were surprised today when they were called to the office.

“Are we in trouble?” they said.

They were not in trouble, in fact, they were being recognized by the Pollard United Methodist Church. Since their task of keeping schools clean became even more important during the pandemic, the church decided to gift them for a job well done.

“We have a Thanksgiving treat for each of you,” said Marla Matthews, Director of Missions and Discipleship. “It is a baked good and a card from a child in our day school and a $25 gift card from Brookshire’s to go towards your Thanksgiving dinner.”

Pollard United Methodist Church thought about who they could gift during this Holiday season and the custodians came to mind.

“Because of your hard work and you showing up for your job, our kids and staff have all been in school, the teachers are here, admin is here, but we couldn’t do it if you didn’t show up everyday,” Matthews said.

Nelly Martinez, a custodian at Tyler High School, said working during the pandemic has been tough, but she chooses to go to work everyday for the Tyler ISD community.

“It’s hard, but in a way we try to make it easy for the staff,” Martinez said. “We feel so blessed.”

Donations for this initiative were a community effort, coming from members and non-members of the church.

“We actually exceeded our goal,” said Colleen Russell, Director of Student Ministries. “We are looking at how we can impact other school districts or other unnoticed people in the area.”

Tyler ISD has 175 custodians staffed and the church will be visiting each of the district’s 31 campuses this week to give each custodian the special thanks they deserve.