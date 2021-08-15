Tyler High School, Tyler Legacy High School celebrate grand openings after renovations are complete

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler ISD held ceremonies to celebrate the grand openings of Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School after they were both under construction.

According to the district, crews had been working since 2017. Now, the facilities will be more modern and help students be more successful.

The Tyler High School event was held on Aug. 13 and Tyler Legacy hosted their grand opening on Aug. 14.

“We are excited to now have academic, athletic, and fine arts facilities that our students, staff, and community deserve,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We once again thank our taxpayers and the Tyler community for overwhelmingly approving the bond package in 2017 that allowed for these renovations and additions to take place. Our students deserve to learn in spaces that match their potential for success, and now they have that.”

Tyler High School Information

523,000+ square feet

100+ combined classrooms and labs

75in. interactive flat panel in each room

250 capacity band hall

Art studio and classrooms with kiln and matting rooms

1,000 seat capacity theatre

Fabrication labs for electrical, manufacturing, and industrial students

Army JROTC area

Culinary arts and family consumer science area

Indoor athletic complex with turf field

New gym with 400 seat capacity

Tyler Legacy High School Information