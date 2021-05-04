Tyler High student killed in weekend wreck on HWY 31, two others hospitalized

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler ISD high school student was killed Saturday night in a rainy wreck on HWY 31 and two other people were hospitalized.

A DPS report states that 18-year-old Patrianna Pettigrew, a Tyler High student, was driving west in a 2019 Toyota Camry on HWY 31 as rain was coming down and lost control of the car. The crash was roughly eight miles east of Tyler and happened around 10:45 p.m.

The car crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet driven by 18-year-old Logan Qualls, a Winona resident.

Pettigrew was pronounced dead at the scene and Qualls was taken to UT Health East Texas in stable condition.

20-year-old Talia Janae Smith, a passenger in Pettigrew’s car, was also taken to UT Health East Texas in critical condition.

Tyler High posted on Facebook that they are heartbroken by Pettigrew’s death and that grief counselors have been made available to students.