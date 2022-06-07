TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some Tyler homeowners have been concerned about a proposed apartment complex in their neighborhood.

“I came to speak because someone needs to speak for the neighborhood,” said Casey Brown, a Cheryhill Drive resident.

This was the second time the Blue Pinnacle Group and the Cumberland Gap have reworked their plans due to resident concerns.

Privacy, traffic and safety have been the main concerns as well as the proximity to the neighborhood, according to Jefferson Holley, a representative.

The Blue Pinnacle Group and Cumberland Gap have proposed to build 11 three-story buildings as opposed to 13.

“We decreased from 312 units to 264,” said Holley.

Developers said there would be no windows on the side facing the neighborhood, but the current residents are still concerned about privacy.

“We inset all of our buildings away from the residential as much as we could,” Holley added.

The apartment complex was proposed to be built next to West Cumberland Road, however, it would be right up against single-family resident homes.

“Everyone needs housing. [There are] definitely a lot of people moving to the area,” said Brown. “[The apartments] just need to be constructed in an area that is good for the people that are going to be moving into that housing, as well as the area around it.”

Some neighbors have also issued concerns that the apartment complex would increase traffic on Cherryhill Drive. Many say they don’t feel safe for their children if more cars came through their neighborhood.

“Building an apartment complex right next to a developing neighborhood like what we have in Elk River just isn’t really a good fit. It encroaches on privacy, it’s going to add to traffic in the area, and we are also going to have a lot more noise,” said Brown.

The city of Tyler decided to table the zoning request for around 30 days, giving more time for the developers to talk with neighbors in the area.