TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Tyler announced that they recently completed the first deep brain stimulation on a patient while using Brainlab’s Loop-X, a fully robotic intraoperative imaging device.

The patient, according to UT Health, suffered from essential tremors but was able to be handed a cup of coffee by neurologist George Plotkin, PhD, MD, after an electrode was placed in his brain with the help of Loop-X.

“He said, ‘I wouldn’t do that, I can’t hold a mug of coffee,’ but Plotkin handed it to him and there was no movement at all. I’m watching the patient and he can’t believe it,” neurosurgeon Dr. Paul Detwiler, MD, said. “He had a phenomenal response.”

UT Health said Detwiler was able to confirm that the electrode was placed in the exact right part of the brain with the help of Loop-X showing him where the electrode was in real time. Loop-X allows surgeons to get confirmation that things like spinal screws or electrodes are in the right place in real-time without having to send out for a CT scan.

“It adds to the consistency and quality of care. If you have to wait until the next day to take the scan, you’re adding on unnecessary time and potentially bringing the patient back into the operating room,” Taylor Moss, marketing manager with Brainlab said. “If any adjustments need to be made, they can be done right then and there without adding any time, thus avoiding later revision surgery.”

According to Brainlab, this is the first time Loop-X technology has ever been used for a deep brain stimulation case, which also means it’s the first time its been used on a patient awake during a surgery. The company added that UT Health Tyler was the first hospital in the nation to use their complete robotic suite for an active spine case.

“When it comes to patient safety and patient outcomes, we strive to offer high quality care close to home,” said Donald Baker, regional president of UT Health East Texas. “Patients don’t have to travel to Houston or Dallas because we’re able to provide cutting-edge technology and first-class care right here in East Texas.”

Brainlab offers a whole surgical workflow which features:

The Loop-X mobile imaging robot

Data processing

Precise guidance with Curve Navigation

Stable surgical support with the Robotic Alignment Module for the Cirq Arm System

“There are huge advantages to Loop-X. You’ve got that real-time navigation while you’re doing the surgery and putting the hardware in,” Detwiler said, “and then at the end, whether it be electrodes or screws, you’re able to come in and immediately do a scan and know everything is where you want it to be.”

