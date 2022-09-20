TEXAS (KETK) – Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including a Tyler hospital, throughout the month of September in a social media campaign.

“The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals in Texas for every valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post shared in September, with a total donation up to $75,000,” officials said. “For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories.”

To contribute to the fundraiser, people are asked to order a blizzard during September, take a picture with the blizzard and post it to Instagram and include #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTX.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas include:

Hendrick Children’s Hospital in Abilene

Dell Children’s Ascension in Austin

Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont

Christus Southeast Texas – Jasper Memorial in Jasper

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

Texas Children’s Hospital – Houston

Driscoll Children’s Hospital – Corpus Christi

Children’s Health – Dallas

Medical Center Hospital – Odessa

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s – Temple

United Regional – Wichita Falls

Shannon Medical Center – San Angelo

UMC Children’s Hospital – Lubbock

Christus Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler

Cook Children’s – Fort Worth

El Paso Children’s Foundation