TEXAS (KETK) – Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including a Tyler hospital, throughout the month of September in a social media campaign.
“The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to CMN Hospitals in Texas for every valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post shared in September, with a total donation up to $75,000,” officials said. “For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories.”
To contribute to the fundraiser, people are asked to order a blizzard during September, take a picture with the blizzard and post it to Instagram and include #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTX.
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas include:
- Hendrick Children’s Hospital in Abilene
- Dell Children’s Ascension in Austin
- Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont
- Christus Southeast Texas – Jasper Memorial in Jasper
- The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio
- Texas Children’s Hospital – Houston
- Driscoll Children’s Hospital – Corpus Christi
- Children’s Health – Dallas
- Medical Center Hospital – Odessa
- Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s – Temple
- United Regional – Wichita Falls
- Shannon Medical Center – San Angelo
- UMC Children’s Hospital – Lubbock
- Christus Trinity Mother Frances – Tyler
- Cook Children’s – Fort Worth
- El Paso Children’s Foundation