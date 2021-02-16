Tyler hotel providing shelter to the homeless in extreme cold loses power

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A hotel in Tyler that was providing shelter and warmth to the homeless has lost power.

Callynth Finley, a Tyler resident who provided more than 100 rooms for the week at the Super 8 motel in north Tyler, says that the hotel no longer has electricity.

She is now asking anyone who can help to please do so.

“A lot of the things that we knew would be things you’d find at the store, which isn’t really an option right now. But things that people may be able to find around their house would be blankets, mittens socks. But as far as the power situation, I would say flashlights, mittens, socks.” Callynth Finley

On Monday night, Callynth and her team were able to bring chili to several people, including the elderly and children, who were in desperate need of food.