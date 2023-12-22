TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Travelers coming into the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport on Friday morning were welcomed with a fluffy surprise.

Therapet Animal Assisted Therapy was at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport this morning to greet passengers. This marks the seventh year the nonprofit has partnered with the airport during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons to show travelers some extra love as they travel during the hectic season.

“When we meet some of the travelers, the ones that are coming to send people off, the therapy is just as good for them because they’re going to send someone somewhere and they’re usually leaving their dog at home. So this is a great way to reconnect before they get on the flight and then when they come home also,” said Lisa Veatch, marketing and development director for Therapet.

Therapet said they are always looking for volunteers, with or without pets. People wishing to volunteer can fill out an application on their website.