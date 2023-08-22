TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is included in a list of about 90 airports that will participate in runway safety meetings held by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) between now and the end of September.

The meetings are held annually at each airport with a tower control, and aim to pinpoint and address airport-specific risk in the surface environment.

“Sharing information is critical to improving safety,” Tim Arel, chief operating officer of the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization said. “These meetings, along with other efforts, will help us achieve our goal of zero close calls.”

During a runway safety action team meeting, airport stakeholders come together to identify unique risks to surface safety at that airport to develop plans to mitigate or eliminate risks.

Major airports with upcoming runway safety meetings include: