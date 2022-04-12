TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Due to a strong storm system that moved through East Texas on Tuesday night, some roads and intersections in the area are blocked by trees or without power at the traffic lights.

The Tyler Police Department said they are responding to numerous calls related to weather and that the city’s street and signal departments are aware of the intersections without power and with trees in the road.

Police say officers are in the process placing temporary traffic control devices at intersections with power outages and barricades on roadways with trees or powerlines down.

The Tyler Police Department encourages motorists to drive with caution and treat intersections without power like a four-way stop.

CHRISTUS Health issued a statement that the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler experienced minor cosmetic damage, but there were no injuries reported or safety issues. Officials with the hospital say that they are fully functional on generator power and are working with the proper authorities to restore active services as soon as possible.

As of 9:20 p.m., the intersection of Loop 323 and Highway 110 was without power.