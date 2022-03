TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A second Chili’s Grill & Bar is possibly coming to Tyler.

Permits have been approved for the restaurant at 6201 S. Broadway Ave, according to city officials. The restaurant would be located near the Southside Bank, Andy’s Frozen Custard and Jimmy’s Egg.

In Tyler, the other Chili’s is located at 531 W SW Loop 323. There is also other locations in Lindale, Longview, Lufkin and Jacksonville.