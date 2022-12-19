TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler ISD administrator was selected for a $2,500 scholarship from the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA), Tyler ISD said.

Cassandra Chapa, the Tyler ISD Chief of School Leadership, will receive the 2023 Johnny L. Veselka award given each year to doctoral students studying education to become superintendents.

Chapa was one of the two people selected for this scholarship. She is working to get her doctorate in education leadership from Southern Methodist University.

“As a potential superintendent candidate, I value community,” Chapa said. “Learning from a family of educational leaders, I understand that leadership means making difficult decisions, but making decisions that are based on building community, not pride.”

Chapa said she hopes that “by utilizing data-driven decision-making practices, focusing on building leadership capacity, and maintaining a strong goal focus, I hope that I can ensure that families, educators, and students of a potential community I may serve have the opportunity to thrive.”

The scholarship is named after Dr. Johnny L. Veselka, who was with TASA for 44 years and was the executive director for 32 years. A scholarship committee, Texas superintendents and school administrators selected those who would get the award.

Chapa will get the scholarship at the 2023 TASA Midwinter Conference during the last week of January.