TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD announced that John Smiley has been named the new principal for Hubbard Middle School.

Smiley, the current principal at Rice Elementary School, will replace Todd Dreifort, who was named Director of the Career and Technology Center.

“Coming in with experiences at the elementary and high school level, along with having a middle school child of my own, I am extremely excited to join the Hubbard Huskies team as principal,” Smiley said. “With Rice feeding into Hubbard, I’m excited that I’ll see some familiar faces this fall with this year’s 5th-grade class moving with me and last year’s class already there.”

Smiley started at Tyler ISD in 2009 as a chemistry teacher at the former Robert E. Lee High School. He moved to administrative roles at the school in 2015, serving as an assistant principal in 2015, academic dean in 2016 and dean of instruction in 2018, the district said.

“John Smiley will be a great fit for Hubbard Middle School as they prepare for a new era of education, opening a new building that matches a tradition of educational excellence,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “I’ve enjoyed watching him grow as a leader, where his recent leadership at Rice Elementary School as principal and at Tyler Legacy High School as Dean of Instruction before that resulted in the outcomes we expect from our schools, resulting in academic success, student engagement, and parental empowerment.”

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and Master of Science degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University. Smiley also earned a Master of Educational Administration degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.