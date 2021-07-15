Tyler ISD announces new principal for Tyler Legacy High School after Dr. Crawford’s arrest for cocaine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Independent School District Board named a new principal for Tyler Legacy High School after Dr. Daniel Crawford was arrested for cocaine and resigned. Dr. Kristen Walls was named by the School Board during a special meeting.

She was served as academic dean and assistant principal at the then-Robert E. Lee High School from 2017 to 2020. That year, she became the principal at Hogg Middle School.

“We’re excited to announce Dr. Walls as the principal at Tyler Legacy High School. As a former academic dean at the school, Dr. Walls’ familiarity with existing systems, students, staff, and families will give her an immediate advantage to lead the campus successfully. Thanks to the previous work done by campus faculty, staff, and students, Tyler Legacy is in a prime position to become an A-rated campus. Dr. Walls has the intangibles to capture those successful student outcomes,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford (no relation to Dan Crawford).

FORMER PRINCIPAL’S ARREST

Daniel Crawford was arrested back in June for possession of a controlled substance after EMS was called to his home.

EMS was told a man was bleeding from his head and unsure how the injury occurred.

When police arrived, Daniel’s wife, Jennifer, answered the door. Police say she was frantic, repeating that there was blood and she did not know what happened.

Police found Daniel Crawford leaned up against a back door of the residence, face and neck covered in blood. There was what appeared to be a large cut on the back of his head. There was also a large pool of blood under him and two smaller puddles of blood across the kitchen.

Daniel told police that he did not know what happened, but he was okay and did not need assistance.

While searching the kitchen for what caused the injury, the officer saw a small baggie next to the sink that contained “a powdery white substance.” The substance was later identified as .22 grams of cocaine by the Tyler DPS Crime laboratory.

The baggie was collected by officers. When asked about the white powdery substance, Jennifer said it was not hers and she did not know where it came from.

The affidavit states that both Jennifer and Daniel were “highly intoxicated” and there were no obvious weapons or signs of impact located around the kitchen.

Daniel resigned from his post as Tyler Legacy’s principal amid the investigation.