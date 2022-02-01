TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD announced the winners of their Robotics & Coding Competition on Facebook and they also shared pictures of their showcase.

“Congratulations to all our participants and winners,” wrote Tyler ISD on Monday.

For the fourth and fifth grade competition, The Spicy Rice won first place, Woods Twilight Dragons took home second place and Griffin Robots won third place.

The district also announced the winners for the seventh and eighth grade competition. Hubbard the Dream Machine earned the top spot, Hogg Razors took second place and the Hubbard Husky Circuit Breakers got third place.

The following teams were winners during the showcase:

Best Overall: Douglas Wildcat Robotics

Peer Choice: Woods-Super Smart Sparks

Engineer Notebook: Rice Lego Lions

Robot Design: Rice Robot Ninjas

Artistic Display: Peete-Fantastic Fearless Fernando

Elements of Coding: Bell Brilliant Builders

Oral Presentation: Ramey Showcase A

The showcase happened on Jan. 25 and the competition happened on Jan. 27 last week at the Caldwell Arts Academy Gym. Students were able to show their skills and participate in different challenges to receive awards.

Students from first, second and third grade participated in the showcase. They were able to show off their robots that followed a circus theme and one of the robots could be a performance in a circus act.

Students from fourth through eighth grade were able to partake in the competition. They chose several challenges and they had five minutes to finish as many as they could.

They were able to demonstrate their STEAM side and practice programming/coding, building a robot, and join a competition. STEAM Education is an approach to teaching and learning that combines science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math to guide student inquiry, discussion, and problem-solving, said Tyler ISD.