TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted to call for as school bond election Thursday, which will take place on May 7.

The proposal was developed by the administration and presented to the Board to balance campus capacity, address aging buildings and increase safety and security. The package has been set at $89 million and will fund construction for Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School.

In the proposed package, Hubbard Middle School will receive $63 million for the following:

Replacement of the 55-year-old campus comparable to the 2013 Boulter, Moore, and Three Lakes projects

Located on current site designed to exact specifications as other middle schools

1,200 student capacity

Updated safety and security features

Improved traffic flow and designated parking areas

Meets or exceeds all energy/building codes, ADA, TEA, and UIL requirements

(Proposed design for new Hubbard Middle School building; via Tyler ISD)

The Early College High School will receive the remaining $26 million, which will fund:

Located next to Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center

650+ student capacity

Cafeteria to be shared with CTC students

Updated safety and security features

Dedicated parking areas

Meets or exceeds all energy/building codes, ADA, and TEA requirements

(Proposed design for new Early College High School building; via Tyler ISD)

For information on Bond 2022, click here.