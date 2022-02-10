TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted to call for as school bond election Thursday, which will take place on May 7.
The proposal was developed by the administration and presented to the Board to balance campus capacity, address aging buildings and increase safety and security. The package has been set at $89 million and will fund construction for Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School.
In the proposed package, Hubbard Middle School will receive $63 million for the following:
- Replacement of the 55-year-old campus comparable to the 2013 Boulter, Moore, and Three Lakes projects
- Located on current site designed to exact specifications as other middle schools
- 1,200 student capacity
- Updated safety and security features
- Improved traffic flow and designated parking areas
- Meets or exceeds all energy/building codes, ADA, TEA, and UIL requirements
The Early College High School will receive the remaining $26 million, which will fund:
- Located next to Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center
- 650+ student capacity
- Cafeteria to be shared with CTC students
- Updated safety and security features
- Dedicated parking areas
- Meets or exceeds all energy/building codes, ADA, and TEA requirements
