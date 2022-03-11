TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has called for a nearly $90 million bond and laid out how it would help their school district in a meeting on Friday.

“We’re kind of right in line with the plan that was developed 20 years ago to maintain a tolerable tax rate and at the same time transform these facilities as we have,” said superintendent Marty Crawford.

Five years after getting the money to remodel Tyler Legacy and John Tyler High School, Tyler ISD has proposed the need for another bond.

The $89 million bond will go towards Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School.

“This is going to be an 18-month project…Christmas of ’23 looks like when these facilities will be completed,” said Crawford.

$63 million will be used for Hubbard Middle School to knock down the old campus and build a new one on the same property. The campus will include updated safety and security features as well as a dedicated parking lot and improved traffic patterns.

“This project, if successful, will actually start this summer,” said Crawford.

There other $26 million will be set aside for the early college high school. The new campus would be located next the career and technology center. The school will include college-style teaching and learning spaces, student commons, outdoor areas and more.

The bond election will be held on May 7 and early voting is from April 25th to May 3.

TISD will also hold three more bond info sessions on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. at St. Louis Baptist Church 4000 Frankston Hwy.

Monday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at College Hill Baptist Church 1314 W. Houston St.

Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church 4202 S. Broadway Ave.

For more information about the $89 million bond go to tylerisd.org.