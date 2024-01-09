TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Douglas Elementary School has started plans to transform their outdoor space into an extension of the classroom following a $100,000 donation from former student Jack Benson.
Tyler ISD announced last Wednesday, that the funds will be used for new playground equipment as well as a covered learning space. The outdoor learning area is planned to incorporate scientific concepts with microscopes and other tools for experiments and hands-on learning.
“The vision for the outdoor learning area is to have an outdoor extension of the classroom, something I think children at any elementary grade level will benefit from,” Benson said.
Benson hopes that through his donation others are encouraged to give back.