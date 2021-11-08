Tyler ISD employees will get boosts to their December paychecks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD staff hired before Nov. 1 can expect to see bonuses in their December paychecks, the district announced Monday.

The TISD Board of Trustees approved a retention stipend to all eligible employees.

“This stipend is for our hardworking, dedicated staff, and we want them to know that we appreciate their dedication and hope they will stay with us long term,” the district said in a statement. “It has been an extraordinary time for everyone, and we hope this boost on their December paychecks will come in handy.”

Teachers, nurses, paraprofessionals, manual trades and other professionals who are eligible for benefits and hired before November 1, 2021, will receive this stipend.

Teachers/Nurses – $1,000

Other Professionals – $750

Paras/Manual Trades – $500

The money will come from

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds the district received to help with a variety of area, including retention of employees.

“Our Board of Trustees is excited to bring this opportunity for our teachers and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “We are so very thankful for our employees. We know, and as other school districts are aware, we have the absolute best teachers and staff. We appreciate the hard work they’ve done for our students. They truly deserve this pat on the back.”