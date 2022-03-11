TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All Tyler ISD fine arts fourth and fifth-graders performed with the East Texas Symphony Orchestra during a Carnegie Hall Link-Up.

Tyler ISD hosted the event at their new theatre on March 9.

The school district and ETSO have a partnership to perform together, and on Wednesday, the elementary students sang and played their recorders.

“Today is a culmination of a wonderful music program ETSO is proud to bring to 3,500 students in our community,” ETSO Executive Director Robin Hampton said. “The music curriculum is part of Carnegie Hall’s Link-Up program, immersing students with the amazing experience of instrumental music. Thank you, Tyler ISD and Sandra Newton, for hosting ’Orchestra Sings’ concerts!”

Students with the Tyler ISD Orchestra, the District Honors Choir, student actors from Caldwell Arts Academy, the Tyler ISD Flute Choir and the theatre teacher from Tyler Legacy High School performed with ETSO.

Every instrumental section of the orchestra also told the audience about the musical sound they were making before they started playing the first song, “Come to Play.”

“The Carnegie Hall Link-Up concerts are such a magical experience,” said Sandra Newton, the Tyler ISD Director of Visual and Performing Arts. “We are thankful for the partnership with ETSO, Richard Lee, and the musicians of the East Texas Symphony Orchestra. We can offer exceptional educational fine arts experiences to our Tyler ISD students that foster a love of music and make incredible memories.”

The ETSO said they are happy to partner with Tyler ISD.

“It is always a highlight of the ETSO season,” said Kathy Housby, ETSO Director of Patron Services. “We are so grateful to work with all the dedicated music teachers in Tyler ISD each year who bring this experience to students.”

Tyler ISD also thanked administration and the board of trustees for advocating for the arts.

“We are so thankful for this incredible opportunity with ETSO,” said Kristin Pool, a Lead Elementary Music Teacher. “Tyler ISD is so supportive of the arts. I’m thankful to be a part of the Tyler ISD fine arts family.”