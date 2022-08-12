TYLER, Texas (KETK) – TYLER ISD teachers and staff are gearing up for the start of the school year.

2,800 district employees gathered for their annual convocation at Green Acres Baptist Church Friday ahead of the school year. Teachers said they are pumped to be back in the classroom.

“I’m super excited and I’m ready to teach Kindergarten, it’s going to be a great year!” said Mallory Noland a Griffin Elementary School Teacher.

“This is my 25 year of teaching. We’re so excited!” said first grade teacher Melissa Smith.

Right before school starts, teachers said this is a time to motivate each other and get ready to inspire young lives.

“We celebrate, we encourage each other and it’s kind of like that boost of energy,” said fourth grade teacher Brian Gerena.

The theme for the event was health and wellness, making that the focus for this upcoming school year. Health and wellness can also include safety, which has been top of mind for many districts and parents following the tragedy in Uvalde a few months ago.

“We have a lock on our doors. Always checking the outside doors. We have a police officer on every campus,” said first grade teachers, Nakia Hall And Melissa Smith.

These first grade teachers say griffin elementary, which is on north Broadway close to loop 323, used to have to share a police officer with another campus, but that is changing this year. They will now have their own.

“We have a lot, a lot of new safety measures,” said Smith. They said they feel safe at work, and add that all children should feel the safest at school too.