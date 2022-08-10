TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several Tyler ISD girls participated in a week-long science, technology, engineering and math program.

The initiative was made possible through Trane Technologies and Project Scientist, a nonprofit that offers summer and after school STEM programs.

Girls ages 7-13 conducted experiments and completed activities on Wednesday at the Trane Technologies facility. Their theme was “Smash it, bend it, melt it! Let’s get to work, material engineers!”

Students were able to see how items reacted to heavy weight and extreme stress while they learned about material durability.

Tyler ISD said they organized this program because women have less than 25% of STEM jobs. Project Scientist creates these programs to ensure more women enter these fields.



More than 20,000 girls have participated in Project Scientist programs from 26 different states.