Tyler ISD gives educators $90,000 through Grants for Great Ideas program

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler ISD teachers were rewarded for all of their hard work on Tuesday.

The district’s Grants for Great Ideas program provided educators with surprise checks. They are awarding 29 grants and a total of $90,000 dollars. The initiative is sponsored by the Tyler ISD foundation.

A “grant caravan” visited 14 different campuses on Tuesday such as the Caldwell Arts Academy.

There were cheerleaders and drumline performers during the event.

Students also helped surprise teachers with checks, which they can use to fund their projects.

The Grants for Great Ideas program does this every year to encourage creative approaches to education that may not be typically be possible with a normal school budget.

You know it means a ton when we plan and develop our program here at Caldwell Arts Academy. There’s always expansion funds that we could utilize that will help us get that idea from the ground to the next level,” said Bobby Markle, principal of Caldwell Arts Academy.

The Tyler ISD foundation has gifted more than $3.3 million since it was started back in 1990.