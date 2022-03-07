TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD is holding an informational session about the proposed $89 million bond on Monday at 6 p.m. at Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tyler.

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted on Feb. 10 to call a bond election for May 7. The bond proposes an $89 million package to build a new Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School.

If approved, the students would continue to be housed on their current campuses while the buildings are under construction. Instruction could move into the new buildings as early as the 2023 Christmas break.