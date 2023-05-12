TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Association of Music Merchants has designated Tyler ISD as one of the Best Communities for Music Education for the fifth year in a row.

Only 830 school districts have been designated and only 103 Texas school districts were designated this year.

“Receiving the Best Communities for Music Education designation for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the dedication of our music educators and the support of our community,” Director of Fine Arts Lainie O’Connell said. “We are proud to provide our students with a comprehensive music education that fosters creativity, discipline, and a lifelong love of the arts.”

Tyler ISD had to answer questions about funding, graduation, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and community music-making programs to receive the designation.

For more information visit the National Association of Music Merchants online.