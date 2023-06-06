TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD announced on Tuesday that V.J. Bunner is the new head baseball coach for Tyler Legacy High School.

“We are excited to have Coach V.J. Bunner take over our baseball program,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “He has had great success in his young career, and I am confident he will be able to lead our program to championship levels.”

Bunner comes to Tyler from Diboll High School where he had served as the head baseball coach since 2019. He was named 21-3A coach of the year in 2022 and had the most wins in a four-year span in the school’s history.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to be given this opportunity to be a Tyler Legacy Red Raider,” Bunner said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to coach at a school like Tyler Legacy. I’m ready to get to work with our student-athletes, staff and community to bring out the absolute best of Tyler Legacy Baseball.”

The district said Bunner and his family look forward to joining the Tyler community.