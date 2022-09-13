TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of three Tyler ISD middle school students being taken to the hospital by their parents on Monday, the school district said they are again warning parents and students of the dangers of a social media craze known as the “One Chip Challenge”

The “One Chip Challenge” is branded by Paqui as a challenge that dares people to eat a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper seasonings, two of the world’s hottest peppers. The challenge involves not just eating the chip, but waiting as long as possible before washing it down with something else.

In a previous Facebook post, the district outlines the dangers and health compilations and asks parents to talk with their children about he severity of these dangers.

The post reads:

“WARNING: There is a ‘One Chip Challenge’ circulating on social media across the country. Monday, three of our middle school students were taken to the hospital by their parents due to a severe reaction after attempting the One Chip Challenge. The challenge dares you to eat a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper seasonings. As a result, many people experience severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing that can last more than 24 hours and lead to more severe health complications. Parents, PLEASE talk with your children about the dangers of this challenge.”

“The latest One Chip Challenge can cause serious bodily injury and poisoning, and some can even be fatal,” Rachael Barber, Director of Health Services said. “Serious complications such as damaged airways, seizures, and coma have been linked to many of these challenges. Students need to be mindful that while they may get ’likes’ or comments on social media, it could also leave them with life-long health complications that aren’t worth the risk.”

“This social media challenge has been around for a few years now and is still causing a safety and security issue for our students,” Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said. “This isn’t the first time one of our students had to go to the hospital after attempting this chip challenge.”

For more information, contact Jennifer Hines 903-262-1064