Tyler ISD receives $90,000 grant to rename 2 high schools

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler ISD received a $90,000 grant from East Texas Communities Foundation to cover costs related to renaming their two high schools.

ETCF President Kyle Penney gave a $91,362 check to the Tyler Independent School District board during their meeting on Dec. 14.

The check is an initial distribution from the Tyler ISD Future Fund, a fund established by citizens to receive public contributions to cover expenses related to the name changes, ETCF wrote.

“The creation of this fund demonstrates the generosity of our community and the support for our students and faculty within Tyler ISD,” said Kyle Penney, East Texas Communities Foundation President. “We are pleased that ETCF has had the opportunity to help facilitate support from the community in this historic endeavor. The district is navigating very challenging issues related to operating in a COVID environment. It is the least we could do at ETCF to work with citizens to facilitate public support for this project. The main objective of this fund is to allow the public to make contributions for this effort so tax dollars can remain focused on instruction and other voter approved infrastructure projects.”

The fund at ETCF was created after the school board approved the decision to rename the schools. The cost for this change was expected to exceed $300,000 to change signs, band and athletic uniforms.

“After receiving final bids and evaluating scheduled replacements, Tyler ISD staff has admirably been able to reduce the amount needed from $300,000 to $134,000,” said Penney. “This revised total is very obtainable for our generous community. Currently, after this initial distribution and more recent contributions, we are approximately $40,000 away from reaching the goal.”

People can support the fund by following the instructions below:

A donation portal is available online at www.ETCF.org. Donors can also make gifts by check or stock, and can remain anonymous if desired.