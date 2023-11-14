TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday evening to name the Field House at Tyler after former coach Mike Owens.

According to a release from Tyler ISD, it will now be called the Coach Mike Owens Field House. Owens led the former Robert E. Lee High School (REL) to the 2004 Class 5A Division I State Football Championship.

“This is an honor for the coaching staff, me and the many wonderful players we had over our 15 years in the Tyler ISD,” said Owens. “I am overwhelmed and humbled to have the field house named in my honor. On behalf of myself and the coaching staff, we thank the Tyler ISD for this incredible tribute. Go, Red Raiders!”

Owens took over the Tyler Lee program in 1996, where they won five district championships and earned playoff berths in 13 of 15 seasons. He also led REL to their first state football championship. From 1998 to 2010 Owens compiled an overall record of 111-69.

“I had the privilege of working with Coach Owens for 13 years as his 7 on 7 coach from 1998 until 2011,” Trustee Andy Bergfeld said. “In my opinion, there is no one more deserving of this honor in Red Raiders history. He taught a generation of young men the things it takes to be a responsible member of society and thousands, I’m sure, thank him.”

Owens retired after the 2010 season.