TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has confirmed that a bus carrying students has been in a crash while heading back to Tyler High School on Monday, Dec. 12.

According to officials, the bus was bringing back students from Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center to Tyler High School when the crash happened.

Four students are being assessed, and it is unknown if any students were injured, Tyler ISD said.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.