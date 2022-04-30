TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas school ranked in the top 100 out of nearly 2,000 schools, according to US News.

Tyler ISD’s Early College High School is ranked 95th in Texas. The school gives students the opportunity to take Advanced Placement (AP) coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Tyler ISD’s Early College High School is 63%.

US News added that the total minority is 91% and that 84% of the students are economically disadvantaged.

In addition to ranking 95th in Texas High Schools, US News said the school ranked #1 in both Tyler Metro Area High Schools and Tyler ISD’s high schools. Early College High School also ranked #663rd overall in national rankings, according to US News.

US News also revealed how Tyler ISD Early College High School performed nationally and statewide out of 17,843 nationally ranked schools and 1,481 schools in Texas. For more information, click here.