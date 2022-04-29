TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD seniors took a big step on Friday with “Decision Day 2022.”

The district’s event was aligned with National College Decision Day, which is when high school seniors nationwide must inform colleges of their plans to enroll.

Throughout the day, signing events took place to symbolize the students’ commitment to continue their plans after high school including four-year universities, community colleges, trade schools, or the military.

“It just encourages you to at least have a plan,” said Kawsar Yasin, a student who will be attending Harvard University. “It also celebrates and congratulates everything that we’ve done in the past 12 years although we obviously have graduation and ceremony for our future. It really solidifies that TISD cares about us, not just in high school, but afterward.”

Another student who enlisted in the Army said that he really appreciates that his school mentioned them.

“It’s not just the Army, military and war, it’s the Army and college,” said Joel Williams, a student who enlisted in the Army. “Those are the two main reasons a lot of people choose those branches.”

Tyler ISD believes Decision Day helps to continue a college-going culture within their schools.