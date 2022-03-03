TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Tyler ISD students’ artwork will be showcased in the Texas Art Education Association’s (TAEA) Youth Art Month Capitol Show.

Jabryn Carston from the Caldwell Arts Academy and Kiymiya Lamea from Tyler Legacy High School had their pieces selected. The exhibit displays artwork created by Pre-K-12th grade students from all over Texas.

Currently, the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum is housing art from more than 80 school districts. The TAEA’s art show will be open during March, but people can also see it on their website.

TISD said this recognition demonstrates the significance of the district’s fine art’s department.

“March is National Youth Art Month, and we are excited that two works of art created by Tyler ISD students were selected to be a part of the exhibit in Austin, Texas,” said Sandra Newton, the Director of Fine Arts. “Congratulations to the students and teachers who have achieved this honor. This honor further exemplifies the exceptional visual art programs we have in Tyler ISD.”

TAEA also said it is proud to provide avenues for children in Texas to showcase their work and promote the importance of student art within the community.

The Bullock Museum is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at 1800 Congress Avenue in Austin.