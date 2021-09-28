Tyler ISD students get hands-on firefighting experience in high school

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas students will get a chance to get hands-on firefighting experience while in high school.

The TJC Fire Academy was at Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center for a dual training on Tuesday. The facilities they regularly do training at was being occupied by the East Texas State Fair.

“I’ve been wanting to be a firefighter since I was little. My mom has been really supportive towards my decisions”, said Giovanna Gallegos, a current student at Tyler ISD.

These students will get hands-on training and if they continue to stay in the program for two full years, they can graduate with a firefighter certificate.

“The high school students are at the point of learning the safety part”, said Mike Maker, an instructor at Tyler ISD. “They need to learn things like being familiar with the apparatus and the engine. How to get on and off the apparatus and where everything is located.”

The fire training covered how to safely get on and off the firetruck, how to get properly seated, how to put safety gear on and how to hook up hoses to a fire hydrant.

“Once the students complete this program, they will be able to take their state exam with the Texas Commission of Fire Protection, which gets them their Texas certification to be a firefighter in the State of Texas”, said Jeff Akin, Program Coordinator of Fire Protection at TJC Academy.

As for Giovanna, she is inspired to continue her education and receive her Emergency Medical Technician license in hopes of serving the East Texas community in the near future.