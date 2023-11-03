TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Two Tyler ISD students were in for a surprise when their father visited them after being deployed with the Army in Honduras.

At Andy Woods Elementary School, the school holds a “Paparazzi popsicle party” for the kindergarten classroom as a reward for kids caught doing great habits.

On Friday, they received a special guest.

Army Sergeant Hugh Bui surprised his daughters Noah and Rena, a fifth grader and a kindergartner. They had last seen their father 10 months ago before he was deployed to Honduras.

Bui said even though video calls have helped him through the separation, there is no better reward than getting a hug from his daughters.

“It is hard to describe the feeling because with technology when you’re away, you are still able to see them on FaceTime. Through the window to the phone, you can hear all of them, but seeing them in person is just different,” Bui said. “Looking at their surprise – [they were] even more surprised, because you see me almost every day on the phone, but now you see me in person, making that face, I can’t describe.”

Bui is expected to stay for 30 days and plans to spend every second with his family because a call away could come at any moment.