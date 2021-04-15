Tyler ISD warns parents of One Chip Challenge that can cause ‘severe health complications’

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A challenge on social media is encouraging young people to try a potentially dangerous game. Now, Tyler ISD is warning parents and trying to protect students.

The One Chip Challenge has been circulating on social media for years, and it recently gained popularity again.

This seems like a fun game to kids, but it can leave them feeling sick and even send them to the emergency room.

The viral challenge may have originated from an Austin-based company called Paqui.

They create a product that includes one chip covered in a mix of extreme spices, including carolina reaper and ghost pepper seasonings. These are considered some of the hottest peppers in the world.

According to YouTube videos, the individual chips don’t get really spicy until seconds after you’ve swallowed them.

The challenge has gotten publicity on local tv shows and hosts have been doing their own taste tests.

Tyler ISD addressed the food trend on Facebook and its website to make sure parents and kids know the risks.

Side effects include nausea, vomiting and possibly difficulty breathing.

They can last more than 24 hours and can lead to more severe health complications, wrote the school district.

The One Chip Challenge products are sold out on the company’s website, and they’re being resold online for hundreds of dollars by individual sellers.