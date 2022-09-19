TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 29 Tyler ISD teachers have qualified to be nominated for a TOP teacher designation based on the 2021 -2022 school year.

A TOP (Tyler Optimal Performance) teacher is a teacher at one of our current Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) campuses who has met stringent criteria such as student growth metrics, teacher observation data, attendance, and student surveys. Nine Tyler ISD teachers were approved for designations in the 2020 -2021 school year.

“By participating in the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment, Tyler ISD possesses an incredibly innovative tool by offering teachers the opportunity to make thousands of additional dollars in salary,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said.

The TIA is a crucial part of House Bill 3, dedicated to recruiting, supporting, and retaining highly effective teachers in all schools, with particular emphasis on high-needs areas and rural schools, according to a Tyler ISD press release.

In addition to helping attract and keep effective educators in the classroom, this system allows Tyler ISD to identify more effective educators and provide incentives to teach at the most challenging campuses, increasing the equitable distribution of effective educators.

During Monday night’s board meeting, the Human Resources department shared the information with the Board. Of the 29 teachers nominated, seven will be nominated for a Recognized Designation, 18 will be nominated for an Exemplary Designation, and four will be nominated for a Master Designation.

According to an Approved Local Designation System, the teacher designee receives 70% of the allotment, the campus gets 20%, and the district gets 10%. For Tyler ISD, the monetary awards range from $6,848 to $29,116 annually.

“The financial rewards for teacher performance provided by the Teacher Incentive Allotment encourages effective teachers to stay in the classroom and continue enriching the lives of our students in Tyler ISD,” Executive Director of Human Resources Sheri Barberee-Taylor said.

Final designation notifications will be released in April 2024.