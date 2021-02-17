Tyler issues boil water notice due to low water pressure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has issued a boil water notice due to drop in water pressure due to the severe weather, according to a release from the city.

The Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant is currently offline as a result of the rolling blackouts that have plagued the state since the start of the winter storm. Due to this, the “water pressure is reduced to below levels required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to maintain optimum safety.”

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The rolling blackouts have left many residents without power. In these cases, boiling water may not be possible. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water. Residents who are able may relocate to warming centers. Whenever possible, residents should assist their friends and neighbors in need. At this time, we have no timeline for the blackouts to end the pump station to come back online, but we are bracing for at least 48 hours.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the City of Tyler will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink water in this location, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.