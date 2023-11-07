TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local jewelry store blue. house of jewelry announced on Monday the owner is retiring and a going out of business sale for the store will start this week.

“It has been a joy servicing your jewelry. blue. house of jewelry is successful, making this decision difficult, but I am excited to be retiring from retail,” Owner Tina Yancey said in a post to social media. “I can focus more on my health, spending more time with family and traveling.”

The sale starts Thursday at noon with up to 70% off everything in stock at their location on Old Jacksonville Highway in the Swann’s Furniture Plaza.

Yancey said she will continue as a part-time custom jewelry designer and concierge.