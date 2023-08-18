TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Coming off of a big year for their 75th anniversary last year, the Tyler Junior College Apache Belles are welcoming in a new group of freshmen to join their legacy.

“I’ve worked really hard to be here, and there have been a lot of women we call them Apache Belles Gold that have come before me and have went through the exact same training and I’m just so proud to continue the legacy,” said Malerie Clifton, freshman, TJC Apache Belles 76th line.

Freshman Malerie Clifton from Huntington was in tears as she was officially made an Apache Belle. The same organization as her mother who was on the 52nd line.

“It’s so special, and I can’t help but think of how proud she would be of me, and I’m so honored to be here,” said Clifton.

Along with the new girls being recognized, the 76th line officer team was announced. Emotions ran high as the Apache Belles’ coach walked through the group to pass on the title of head dance captain.

“My whole body is shaking, I just can’t believe I’m going to be able to lead this amazing team,” said Analaura Elizarraras, Head Dance Captain, TJC Apache Belles 76th line.

Sophomore Analaura Elizarraras was given the honor, and couldn’t help but break down in tears.

“I hope to inspire others and just continue the legacy of the amazing apache belles,” said Elizarraras.

Now the Belles are looking forward to a great year filled with high kicks, jump splits and travel.

“Expect great things from the Apache Belles, we have been working so hard and I just can’t wait to start, you know, leading this team, and I know we are destined for greatness,” said Elizarraras.

Apache Belles 76th line

Apache Belles 76th line

Apache Belles 76th line

Analaura leaves the freshman girls with one final word ahead of their adventure as an internationally famous Tyler Junior College Apache Belle:

“Dance big, have fun and just enjoy everything and soak it all in because you just entered this amazing chapter of your life,” said Elizarraras.