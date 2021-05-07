Tyler Junior College begins new graduation tradition

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Junior College started a new tradition where they will hold a victory lap ceremony for graduating students and their families.

The idea started last year when the school tried to find a way to honor students during the COVID-19.

The college decided to have graduating students drive around the campus as the teachers and staff cheered them on.

Around 30 cars lined up to get ready for the victory lap, most decorated with TJC colors, balloons and signs.

Landry Fowler, a general studies major, rides atop her Mustang, which took the award for “Best Decorated” in the TJC Victory Lap graduation drive-through.

Ruby Edwards, a medical office management major, was awarded “Most Spirit” in the TJC Victory Lap graduation drive-through.

Three prizes were given out to drivers whose cars were the most creative, showed the best spirit and had the best overall decorations. Winners received presents and gift cards.

Some students and staff said they were excited about the new tradition.

“I’m here and I’m graduating and I’m excited to have my family here with me,” Ruby Edwards, a Tyler Junior College student said.

The group drove around the college as faculty rang cow bells, waved and screamed in excitement to celebrate the students.

“Today is a very special day for everyone a tyler junior college at the foundation at what we do is celebrate student success,” Juan Mejia, the Tyler Junior College President said.

There were more than 1200 graduates and 1400 degrees given in the Spring 2021 term.