TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Junior College celebrated 96 years on Thursday with a variety of events.

The college was established on Sept. 17, 1926.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. TJC community members were able to visit the quad area and enjoyed refreshments and a trivia game. People were also able to take a picture with TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia.

“Today’s a very special day for everyone at Tyler Junior College. Not only the current student body and current employees but the legacy of people that have been a part of this great movement called the Tyler Junior College District,” said Mejia.